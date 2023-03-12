Officers secured a warrant after receiving reports which was carried out at around 5pm on Saturday, March 11.

When officers attended the address in Priory Road, they found around 100 cannabis plants taking up four rooms and mattresses on the floor of the kitchen.

Officers have already seized mobile phones and a car.

Chief Insp Colin Cox said: “This warrant was obtained the same day as the information was received.

“It shows that we will take swift action to safeguard our communities and that we in turn are supported by our partners.

“The number of cannabis plants that were found indicates that this was an organised attempt to supply drugs, possibly in the Clacton area.”

Three men aged 25, 27 and 32, who were at the property at the time, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remain in custody for questioning.

Mr Cox added: “Officers remain on scene to secure evidence and these plants will now be removed from both the property and the supply chain and will eventually be destroyed.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about drugs or drug dealers to contact us so we can stop drugs entering our county.”

To report drug related crimes call 101 or visit essex.police.uk.

Call Crimestoppers to report anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Always call 999 in an emergency.