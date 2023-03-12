The Walton Coastguard rescue team was called out to reports of the suspected ordnance on the beach in Little Oakley on Friday, March 10.

Coastguard Officers were sent out to its location alongside colleagues from the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team, to look into the situation.

A spokesman for the Walton Coastguard rescue team said: “The ordnance was swiftly located a few minutes after arriving on the scene.

Safe Disposal - Another view of the device with the cordon (Image: Walton Coastguard Rescue Team)

“It was inspected, details and photographs were sent over to Humber Coastguard who in turn confirmed it was a suspected live ordnance.

“Once confirmed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) that it was a live ordnance, a 100 metre cordon was set up around the surrounding area for protection to members of the public and our rescue teams.”

The British Army was notified and attended the scene to conduct a controlled detonation of the ordnance.

The spokesman added: “Please be mindful of what you kick along a stony or rocky beach.

“If you spot what you believe to be an ordnance on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”