POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man as they are worried about his welfare.
Charlie Kenny, 25, of Clacton, went missing yesterday, March 10 and has not been seen or contacted by anyone since.
He is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of a slim build and is possibly wearing a grey hoodie.
Charlie may have travelled by train to the central London - Westminster area.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you’re with Charlie, or know of his whereabouts, or have any information that might help us find Charlie, please call 999, quoting incident 893 of March 10.”
