EMERGENCY services including the air ambulance and police attended a scene to aid a resident.
The first responders arrived at the scene in Clacton Greensward at around 2.30pm today, March 10.
The air ambulance transported the individual away to receive further treatment at the hospital.
As of now the cause and severity of the situation is currently unknown and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust has declined to comment as it is an ongoing situation.
More information will be provided once it is received.
