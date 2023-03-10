Police officers operating across the district investigated a total of 240 domestic violence incidents last month, which is 51 less than in January.

The data reveals reports of domestic violence in the area have now dropped every month since October, when 367 incidents were recorded.

The following month, in November, ten less reports were submitted, while in December 284 domestic violence cases were investigated.

The decline could mean either less incidents of domestic abuse are taking place or less people are filing reports of domestic violence to the police.

Speaking out the action taken by police last month a spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “We made sure victims were given help, support, and advice.

“We put them in contact with relevant organisations where appropriate.

The force also responded to 81 reports of anti-social behaviour, an increase of 15, helped find 74 people considered missing and dealt with 59 mental health incidents.

The force also attended 47 crashes in Tendring, solved 113 crimes and received 575 pieces of intelligence from vigilant members of the public.

Officers also stopped and searched 68 people in the area to ensure they were not carrying anything which could be used to cause harm to themselves or others.