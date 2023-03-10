Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, will be simplifying its membership for juniors from April.

It means rather than 13 different categories of membership for Under 16s, there will be just a single £84 payment for the whole year, giving access to access to tennis, squash, reduced rates for coaching programmes, social activities and the outdoor heated swimming pool.

Previously the rate was only for access to the pool.

James Max, club chairman and TalkTV presenter, said: “The board and I have a strategic goal - to make our club as accessible and welcoming as possible to families and junior members.

“We have some of the best sporting facilities in the area.

“With amazing coaches and facilities, it's a fun place to be and visit.

“We recognise the cost-of-living crisis has meant that many families have had to cut back.

“We don't think juniors should miss out on all the benefits that sport, fitness and socialising can bring, which is why we have made these changes.”

The club is currently undergoing a major refurbishment programme with works to its historic thatched roof and the addition of a disabled loo.