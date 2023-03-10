Plans to build 13 bungalows and a flat for older people, plus a community building, at the Honeycroft site in Waldegrave Way were agreed in principle by Tendring Council’s cabinet in January, with the £3.25million budget approved by the full council in February.

Contracts are now being awarded for the project, and investigative work has begun on site to inform the final detailed designs.

The designs are needed as part of the planning application, which would need to be approved before substantive work begin at the site.

Carlo Guglielmi, the council’s cabinet member for corporate finance and governance, said re-using the site was a positive use of council assets.

“An important strand of our Corporate Plan is to make the best use of assets, and this includes land on sites such as this,” he said.

“Being able to bring Honeycroft back to life and provide quality housing for our residents will really benefit them, and help to tackle our priorities.”

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council's cabinet member for housing, added that the specialised housing was much-needed.

“Sheltered housing is in demand across Tendring, and what better place to put this scheme but where we previously had such accommodation,” said Mr Honeywood.

“There are some really innovative plans in development for Honeycroft, and I cannot wait to see them come to fruition.”

The main site at Honeycroft was closed as a Tendring Council sheltered housing scheme in March 2018, and demolition was carried out in the first half of 2021.

Eight separate bungalows on the site remain in place and are currently occupied.

The council said the existing residents at the site would benefit from the new communal spaces proposed as part of the redevelopment scheme.

Initial proposals set out the new development as leading the way for sustainability, including the use of solar panels, heat pumps and other carbon reduction measures.

The project is funded from the council’s housing budget, with the money being recouped over a 30-year period.