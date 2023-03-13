Benjamin Hill, who suffers from PTSD following two tours in Iraq, started taking cocaine after losing his job during the first Covid lockdown and turned to dealing to stay afloat.

The 41-year-old even sold his caravan to raise enough money to buy £5,000 of the Class A drug to sell to his pals, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

During a previous hearing in January, Josh Happe, prosecuting, said the police followed Hill’s Volkswagen Golf after they saw him acting suspiciously on August 26 last year.

Stopped - Benjamin Hill was caught by police officers in the car park of the Conservative Club in Clacton (Image: Google)

A suitcase with 3oz of cocaine was later found in the boot of the car by officers after they caught him up in the Conservative Club car park in Old Road, Clacton.

Claire Mawer, mitigating, said: “For ten years, Mr Hills served in the Royal Engineers where he was a bomb disposal expert and undertook two tours of Iraq.

“He developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and since he left the Army he has been treated for that condition through the use of a drug called Mirtazapine.”

Ms Mawer told the court Hill’s life was “escalating out of control” after he lost a number of jobs and his marriage broke down.

Aerial view - Clacton from above

“He became addicted to alcohol and also started taking cocaine regularly,” she continued.

“In desperation to earn a living, he began dealing to friends.”

Hill, of Harold Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine and breaching a suspended sentence at a previous hearing.

He was due to find out his fate at court on Friday but Judge Mary Loram KC deferred sentencing to give him six months to turn his life around.

Judge Loram said she found Hill’s history “troubling”, adding: “There is an awful lot about you which needs to be taken into account.”

Deferred sentence - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

Hill was released from prison on bail and will be sentenced on September 8.

The judge said this gives him six months to prove he has moved on from drug dealing and is serious about changing his fortunes.

“You are to cooperate in any way as required by the probation service,” she added.

“If you don’t, you know what the likely outcome is.”

