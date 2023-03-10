Clacton’s West Cliff is experiencing a boom in tickets sales with the full-house signs going up three times last month.

Seats for four more shows coming up soon are almost all taken and are expected to be complete sell-outs.

But off-stage more volunteers are needed to keep the show on the road with a number of key trustee roles up for grabs, due to retirements.

A company secretary is required to take over from Irene Tracey when she takes her bow later this year.

A new post of assistant treasurer is being created, a manager is needed for the Second Act charity shop in Holland-on-Sea along with two more trustees - one to front promotions.

There is also room for more duty managers, a part-time administrative assistant as well as experienced technical staff.

The theatre in Tower Road is a registered charity and a company limited by guarantee run by a trust.

It will celebrate its 130th birthday next year and is one of only a few to still offer a traditional summer show.

Norman Jacobs, chairman of the West Cliff Theatre Trust, said the West Cliff is currently enjoying one of its most successful periods in recent times.

“We are absolutely delighted with the way business has picked up following the Covid lockdown and these are exciting times,” he said. “Audiences are flocking to the shows and ticket sales are booming and we are in need of more volunteers to help out behind the scenes.

“Ideally we should have 12 trustees which means we would like to recruit five more – as well as fill a few other posts.”

Mr Jacobs added that an assistant treasurer will support existing treasurer Brian Markham while the charity shop manager will take over the reins from Irene Cartland.

The company secretary will need to possess the skills and experience to work with the trustees and senior management to ensure compliance with company and charity law as well as prepare agendas, take minutes and organise the annual meeting.

“There really is something on offer to suit a very wide range of people and all sorts of skills and talents,” said Mr Jacobs.

“The West Cliff is a much-loved theatre which also provides a venue for people to meet up and make new friends while contributing to the operation of a popular community facility.

“If someone just wants to get involved and help but not take on a specific post that is fine too.

“Our theatre depends a great deal on the time and effort of all our volunteers, including the fund-raising of the Friends of the West Cliff Theatre.”

In February, Gareth Gates and tribute shows Meatloaf and ELO sold out, while tickets are fast running out for Lulu in April and Marti Pellow in May. This month both The Opera Boys and Sensational 60s Experience look like being full houses.

Anyone interested in finding out more should email chair@westcliffclacton.co.uk or secretary@westcliffclacton.co.uk.