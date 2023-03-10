The officers from Essex Police’s high-visibility Operation Grip patrol team were carrying out “hotspot” policing patrols in the town when they came across the crash.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Marine Parade West shortly after 9.50pm on Thursday, March 9.

Det Chief Insp Neal Miller, of Essex Police’s operational policing command, said that once on scene, it was clear the man had been seriously injured.

The officers immediately started CPR and continued until medics were able to arrive at the scene, who then led on the man’s treatment.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and he is now in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Miller praised the officers for their quick actions.

He said: “We have had contact from doctors at the hospital, and we’ve been told that without the efforts of these officers who were initially on the scene, the man’s condition would not have improved, and he would never have made it to hospital.

“It’s not exaggeration to say the quick actions of these officers saved a man’s life last night.

“Everyone at Essex Police is sending thoughts and best wishes to the man and his family and we hope and pray for a full recovery.

“These actions show the best of our force.

“Our officers are more than crimefighters. Day in, day out, we pride ourselves on helping our residents and our communities.

“Each of these officers will be recognised within the force for their actions and, of course, will be offered any support that they need.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances, an ambulance officer and response car from BASICS Essex were sent to the scene.

He added: "They took over CPR which had been started swiftly by police colleagues on a man who was in his 80s.

"Once stabilised the man was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Operation Grip patrols are daily, high-visibility patrols made up of officers from the force's operational support group, response officers and community policing teams.