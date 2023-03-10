Applications are welcome from firms for the Tendring Council-run awards, which this year have seven categories.

Nominations open from Monday, April 3, and will close on Sunday, June 4, after which they will be shortlisted by a judging panel.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Princes Theatre in the autumn, to coincide with Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

Mary Newton, the council’s cabinet member for business, encouraged people to make nominations once they opened.

“Last year saw the inaugural awards which were such a success – it was a fantastic evening celebrating the best of business in Tendring,” Cllr Newton said.

“That’s why I’m delighted we’re bringing the Tendring4Growth Business Awards back for 2023, to again champion those contributing to our local economy.

“So make sure to get your nominations in – whether you’re a business owner, employee or loyal customer – so that we can give just recognition to great firms in Tendring.”

This year’s award categories are Women in Business, Digital and Technology, Tourism, Creativity and Culture, Food & Drink Producer, Independent Retailer and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Once they go live, nomination forms and the award criteria can be found at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/business/tendring4growth-business-awards.