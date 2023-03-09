Essex County Council will roll-out a new centre booking process for its many waste disposal sites from Monday which will remain in place until December.

Over the course of the nine-month pilot period residents will first need to secure a timeslot before venturing to a tip in the county.

Bosses at the authority hope the more regimented approach will result in a reduction of queues and congestion both in and round recycling centres.

Pedestrians, cyclists and Blue Badge holders, meanwhile, will not need to book a slot as part of the scheme, which has already been trialled at some recycling centres.

Malcolm Buckley, Essex County Council cabinet member for waste reduction and recycling, said: “The sites have been less congested since we started trialling.

“We’ve also been able to reduce the misuse of sites by vehicles carrying commercial waste.

“We will monitor the trial to measure its success and can make amendments as necessary.

“The trial will be fully evaluated in Autumn 2023 before any decisions are made about the future of bookings.”

To book a slot call 0345 743 0430 Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm or visit loveessex.org/bookings.