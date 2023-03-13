Frinton Gardens has now confirmed a total of 14 participating gardens and is looking for more.

The event has a new sponsor, FJG solicitors, new artisans and promotions including Treasure Holt Gardens, East Coast Distillery and Adnams.

A spokesman for Frinton Gardens said: “The brochure is nearly ready. It will be printed in April in readiness to be distributed at various outlets and a table will be set up at the Counnaught Street Party.

“A ticket to view all gardens remains at £5 per adult and children under 16 accompanied by an adult can visit for free.”

Promotions at the open gardens day will see plants, ceramics, RNLI items, driftwood art and preserves on sale.

Tickets will be on sale at Fleurette, G&Ts café and Caxton Bookshop.

Visitors can also buy tickets at the event, the RNLI shop in Walton and the Frinton Open Garden’s stall during the Connaught Avenue coronation street party on Sunday, May 7.

All proceeds will go towards Walton and Frinton RNLI

The Frinton Open Gardens event will take place on Friday, June 17, from 9am to 5pm.

To pre-order tickets and for more information contact Paul or Michele at Frinton.gardens@gmail.com.