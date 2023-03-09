Delivered by a team of Tendring Council environmental health officers, the Jaywick Healthy Homes Initiative aims to drive improvements to private rented accommodation in the area.

The two-year scheme is funded with cash from the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance – the money is funding the officers, while any home improvements will be funded by landlords or existing grant schemes.

Phase one of the project will focus on housing with a second phase looking at the environment and fly-tipping and a possible third phase at increasing community use and stewardship of open spaces.

Paul Honeywood, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said the intervention was designed to improve overall quality of life for residents.

“One of the main priorities of the council is to provide quality housing for all, and we know from all of the available data that there is a particular issue with this in the private rented sector in Jaywick, hence this initiative,” he said.

“The great thing about this Healthy Homes Initiative is that it will see a team of people on the ground who can build a relationship and work with the community to see the environment – first inside, then outside – bettered for all.”

Mark Cory, chairman of the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, added: “Having a quality, well-insulated home is vital for people’s continued good health, both physical and mental, and if we can get that right then it vastly improves residents’ lives.

“That is why health funding has been invested in this hugely exciting project which I am sure will change many people’s lives for the better.”

The team, which will be based at the Enterprise Centre in Lotus Way, will begin by engaging with the local community.

Their work will target private rented accommodation, working with tenants and landlords to secure improvements and enforcing improvement works where an informal approach fails.

Phase two will focus on clearing up hot-spot areas, along with education on waste and recycling.