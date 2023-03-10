The petition, launched by the Harwich and Dovercourt Association in partnership with group in Walton, Frinton and Brightlingsea, are demanding that Tendring Council's cabinet reconsiders its plan.

They are calling on bosses to provide its members with the cost, length, and terms of leases prior to them being put in place.

Melanie Whitehead, chairman of Walton Beach Hut Owners Association, said: “I am concerned that the last 100 years of peaceful hutting at Walton, with huts being passed down trouble-free through generations, and most hut owners conforming with site licence conditions, is being misrepresented as a terrible problem that somehow needs to be fixed with the introduction of shiny new leases.”

A report to Tendring Council’s cabinet last month set out draft heads of terms for the commercial lease including an indication that they would cost double of price of a personal-use lease.

The proposal for leases was passed despite 69 per cent of hut owners disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with it.

Hut owners believe insufficient information has been provided by the council to demonstrate improved security of tenure.

The petition states: “A seven-year lease is insufficient improvement and leases of more than seven years will attract Land Registry fees making hut ownership prohibitive and reduce saleability of huts.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member responsible for leisure and tourism, said the move was part of a raft of measures designed to boost opportunities on the district’s seafronts.

He said: “The change to allow applications for a commercial lease presents an exciting new business opportunity

“Particularly for Tendring residents, who pay half the fees of non-residents, this could be an opportunity to start a new business and help to support our tourist economy.

“While the full business case and more detailed work is being drawn up, current and future beach hut owners are being urged to think about how they could grab the opportunities presented.”

The petition against the move to leases is open until June 30. For more information visit bit.ly/3l21ptw.