Alan Henderson, of Clacton, runs Alan’s Autism Awareness, a campaign dedicated to supporting LGBTQ individuals on the autism spectrum.

He has launched the new platform, Autbook, which has been described as an alternative to Facebook that works in a similar way to the popular site.

Alan said: “I wanted to share this information with the community to raise awareness about being autistic and gay and I hope to make LGBT friends with like-minded people.

“In the case of both sexuality and autism, the rainbow on the jigsaw puzzle reflects the different colours on the spectrum living together making something beautiful.

“Many of us on the autistic spectrum have wanted to live in the same world as neurologically typical people and be accepted for who we are.”

Alan works with several groups to raise awareness for autism and LGBTQ issues.

He is also an avid supporter of Clacton’s annual naked bike ride and was egged at the 2019 event when raising money for the National Autism Society.

For more information on Autbook visit autbook.aaasupport.co.uk/.