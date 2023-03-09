Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris has made a plea for villagers to come forward following a visit to several Community Speed Watch groups in the district to see the good work they do.

Community Speed Watch is a traffic monitoring scheme, supported by the police and other agencies within the Safer Essex Roads Partnership.

It is run in towns and villages across Essex by dedicated volunteers who feel passionately about road safety in their area.

Mr Harris said he had been impressed with the scheme and those who run it in the Tendring district.

As part of the scheme, volunteers monitor the speed of passing vehicles.

Keepers of vehicles measured travelling at more than ten per cent above the speed limit receive an advice letter from Essex Police, with the records also informing police patrols.

“The dedication of these volunteers to keeping their communities safe, in all weathers, is fantastic to see – and you can help them too,” he said.

“Advice letters are designed to reduce re-offending by showing community support for compliance with speed limits, so by volunteering you really are helping to keep your local community safe.

“My hat goes off to everyone who supports this community endeavour.”

The project is part of the partnership’s ambitious target of achieving zero deaths and serious injuries on the roads by 2040, known world-wide as Vision Zero.

Janet Willey, Community Speed Watch Co-ordinator for Essex, said: “The vital role our Community Speed Watch volunteers play in helping to keep our communities safer for all road users cannot be underestimated.

“The dedication, enthusiasm and passion they demonstrate in helping to achieve Vision Zero benefits us all.

“We are always looking for more volunteers to join us, whether that is to support existing groups or to set up new Community Speed Watches in other communities, so please do get in touch if this is something you’re interested in.”

Find out more about how to get involved with Community Speed Watch visit the Safer Essex Roads Partnership website at saferessexroads.org/policecommunity/community-speed-watch/.