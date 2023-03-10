These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, March 10 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 taking place from 9 pm to 5 am due to reconstruction/renewal works.

Additionally, an exit slip road from Junction 26 will be closed at the same time as part of these works.

Meanwhile, in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange, there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, on the Southbound way from Junction 24 to 23, there will be a carriageway closure for communications repairs from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, March 11 in Essex?

A12

On the Northbound way at Junction 26, the exit slip road will be closed for reconstruction/renewal works from 5 am on March 11 to 9 pm on March 31.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Southbound, there will be a QEII Bridge carriageway closure for structural works from 10.30 pm and 6 am.

M25

On the M25c clockwise way at Junction 31, there will be an entry slip road closure for structural works from 10.30 pm and 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, March 12 in Essex?





A12

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.