Executive headteacher Neil Gallagher said it is with a “heavy heart” he decided to press forward with shutting the once thriving sixth form in Church Road, Brightlingsea.

A report published by the school revealed its college has not had a single admission since 2020.

Parents are being invited to have their say on the move in a consultation running until April 19.

Decision - Colne Community School and College (Image: Newsquest)

In a letter to families, Mr Gallagher said: “The decision to progress with this consultation has been made with a heavy heart, however I do believe it is the best decision for our school.

“Your opinions will be valued and all feedback and comments from this consultation period will be considered before any final decision is made. I welcome all viewpoints.”

The school’s proposal states no new sixth form students will be enrolled from September and the provision will be formally closed.

It adds the decision will not impact upon any current students or members of staff.

Heavy heart - executive headteacher Neil Gallagher (Image: Newsquest)

The college once boasted a broad offering of courses to its more than 150 students enrolled, including a successful sports scheme.

The sports provision was eventually moved to Sigma Sixth Colchester, which is housed in the Philip Morant Sixth Form College in Prettygate.

The school report reads: “Due to the geography of Brightlingsea, it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit sufficient athletes of the required calibre to the college.”

It came as admission numbers dwindled, with 59 new students offered just four courses in the 2017-18 academic year.

By 2020-21, there were just 19 admissions and two courses delivered before the provision was all-but-axed in 2021-22 when there were no courses or new pupils.

School - Colne Community School and College (Image: Google)

“Despite our best endeavours we were unable to recruit the required numbers to ensure viability and for the last two years have had no post-16 enrollments at the Colne,” the report continues.

The decision has disappointed Brightlingsea councillor Mat Court, whose daughter attends the school.

He said: “There is going to be transport issues. Brightlingsea is relatively underserved by public transport.”

The Gazette contacted the school but spokesman said he had nothing further to add.

