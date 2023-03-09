There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Bella

Bella (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Beagle

Colour - Brown

Bella is described as an "affectionate and loving" dog and is looking for a loving home.

Danaher Animal Home says it is important that she finds a home with Beagle experience "to ensure that her needs can be met through exercise and enrichment".

Bella can socialise on lead with friendly dogs but she isn't able to share a home with other dogs as she can protect certain resources from them.

She is a very playful dog who enjoys toys and brain games to keep her active.

If you want to adopt Bella you can view their full profile here.

Thea

Thea (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Doberman

Colour - Black and Tan

Thea came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray in a "sorry state" but has now fully healed and is looking for a "calm, fun and active home".

She is described as a sensitive soul and needs calm and reassurance in certain situations she may find overwhelming, such as busy public areas.

Thea gets on well with other dogs whilst walking and could potentially share a home with another one pending on introductions.

If you want to adopt Thea you can view their full profile here.

Tara

Tara (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Tara is a cat who was sadly left on her own for an extended period of time after her owner was taken into care, and became wary of humans.

Nowadays Tara's confidence has grown quite a bit and she now enjoys being stroked and brushed.

She now seeks out human interaction and loves being around people, so will make the perfect companion in a calm and patient household.

If you want to adopt Tara you can view their full profile here.

Penny and Betty

Penny and Betty (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - King Charles Spaniel

Colour - White and black

Penny and Betty are sisters who came into the care of the RSPCA after their owner could unfortunately no longer take care of them.

Both dogs have a medical issues, with Penny being diabetic and Betty having a heart murmur.

Penny is on twice-daily insulin injections, but will happily sit for them with the promise of a treat afterwards.

The pair of them love going for casual strolls in the park and snoozing away on the sofa.

If you want to adopt Penny and Betty you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”