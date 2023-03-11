Members of the BMA union will start their 72-hour walk out on Monday.

Nick Hulme, the chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, previously told the Times that ambulance crews may be told to only bring trauma patients to one site.

Mr Hulme has now stated that the Trust is “planning for all eventualities” but added that “there is no intention as part of our plans to close either of our A&E units”.

He reiterated: “It is vital that patients know they can seek medical help if they need it during the strike action, either via NHS 111 online or via 999/A&E if they have a life-threatening emergency.”

“It is likely we will need to reschedule a number of appointments and operations in order to have clinical staff available to keep urgent and emergency care and inpatient wards running safely.

“Patients will be contacted if their appointment needs to be rescheduled, so we will be urging people to continue to attend appointments as planned unless we contact them.”