Tendring Council is bringing in a new electronic system to support administration at its three leisure centres, including in Dovercourt, Walton and Clacton.

Among the benefits will be the ability to book activities, such as fitness classes, gym sessions or a swim directly from your smartphone using an app.

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the new system would offer benefits for all.

“This new system will provide a better service for our leisure centre customers, as well as making the back-office function more efficient for our staff,” he said.

“Although the app won’t be available until the summer, as it will take some time to set up, we wanted to make leisure centre users aware now as they may start to see some changes in the coming months as we make the transition.

“While we will be strongly encouraging bookings via the app as the easiest way for people to sign up for sessions, those without a smartphone will still be able to make bookings.”