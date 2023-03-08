The town hall, which is the headquarters for Tendring District Council, will show support for the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign as well as celebrate women throughout society.

WASPI is a campaign about the way changes to the state pension age were implemented, in particular for the impact on women born in the 1950s.

Peter Harris, Chairman of Tendring District Council (TDC), said he had been pleased to approve the request to light up the Town Hall to mark the occasion.

Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman, said he was pleased to approve the request to light up the Town Hall to mark the occasion.

He said: “It is important that we promote and celebrate the work of women through everything we do, not just one day each year, and I am pleased that our workforce policies at Tendring Council achieve this.

“Just last week at full council we approved our pay policy statement which set out there is no difference in the median wage between women and men at Tendring Council.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is embrace equity to look at why true inclusion is required above equal opportunity.