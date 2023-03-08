There will be an afternoon of live music on Saturday, March 25, with doors opening at 1.30pm.

The audience will be treated to a special ‘Jools Holland’s Hootenanny’ style gig with a unique performance from Harwich Sing Tendering Voices vs The Dovercourt Ukulele Group and sets from accomplished singer-songwriter Rosalind Harniess.

There will also be a standalone set from the ukulele group.

The café-bar will be open throughout for snacks and drinks.

Chris Berwick, general manager at the Harwich Festival, said: “We’re excited to be working with Harwich Sing and the Dovercourt Ukulele Group for what will be a brand new immersive experience where the audience will effectively be surrounded by music.

“The acts will take turns in performing songs and then perform together for a very special finale. We expect this performance to sell out so get your tickets fast.”

Tickets cost £5 with all the profits going to the Harwich Festival of the Arts charity and are available from the Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre Box Office, weekdays from 10am to 4pm, online at harwichfestival.com or by emailing chris@harwichfestival.com.