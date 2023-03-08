Tendring Council said plans will soon be submitted for a ‘Harwich’ sign in “landmark letters” within the historic maritime town.

The council is planning to install the seven 6ft high steel letters at the estuary-edge of Harwich Green.

The project is part of the wider £45,000 Mayflower Trail, which has been funded by rail operator Greater Anglia.

A planning application will be submitted in the coming months and, if approved by the council’s planning committee, installation will take place later this year.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was hoped the sign would be a focal point for Historic Harwich.

“This sign will become, we hope, an iconic landmark within Harwich, bringing a fabulous modern twist to a town steeped in history, and creating an ‘Instagrammable’ point for visitors and residents alike,” he said.

“Close to other town landmarks, the Harwich landmark letters can become an integral part of the history trails around the town and something for people to celebrate.”

The sign will stretch 37ft wide with each letter mounted on a concrete pad.

The steel will be designed to give a rust-like finish after a few years to fit in with Harwich’s maritime industrial heritage.

Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson said. “It’s a really good idea and hopefully the sign will become a focal point for people when they visit Harwich.

“The landmark town sign will find itself photographed and will go around the world – people will then ask questions about Harwich and our town’s history.

“I’m sure it will encourage more and more people to come to see what Harwich has to offer.”

But Betty Holbrook, who lives on St Helen’s Green, said some residents would have concerns about the plans for the green, including the removal of trees at the site.

“We need to see the actual plans once they’re submitted and the people of Harwich need to have their say,” she said.

“A lot of people are unhappy about trees having been cut down – we didn’t know anything about it in advance.”