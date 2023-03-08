Natalie Scott, 39, stacked the dogs up in small, “heavily soiled crates” which were barely big enough to stand or turn around in.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the room the dogs were in at an address in Feering “smelt strongly of urine and faeces”.

The pony was described by an independent vet as having “very poor body condition” which “would have made it feel lethargic, cold and depressed”.

THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS IMAGES SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

Squalor - the dogs were kept in dire conditions (Image: Essex Police)

Caged - more than 30 dogs and puppies were found during the raid (Image: Essex Police)

Police officers obtained an emergency warrant on April 9 2021 after the alarm was raised.

When they executed the raid, they seized 37 dogs and puppies and a pony, all of which were taken to the RSPCA for care.

Scott, of Langley Green, Feering, admitted causing unnecessary suffering by being neglectful and failing to ensure the welfare of 33 dogs last September.

She was banned from owning all animals for ten years and ordered to complete 220 hours of unpaid work.

Sad - the cages were 'heavily soiled' (Image: Essex Police)

Depressed - a vet said the pony was 'lethargic, cold and depressed' (Image: Essex Police)

But Scott has now been jailed for four months after admitting failing to attend her unpaid work and a meeting with the probation service.

She has also been resentenced for an historic assault.

It is understood all the animals have found new homes or are being well cared for by the RSPCA.

Police officers Jasmine Thorndyke and Jeff Russell, of the Braintree Town Centre Team, said at the time: “This has been one of our most challenging and emotive investigations we have dealt with in our careers.

Poor things - the animals were found at an address in Feering (Image: Essex Police)

Happy - Each of the dogs have been rehomed or are in the process of being rehomed (Image: Essex Police)

“Throughout this investigation we have personally got to know all the animals individually and spent rests day walking, fussing and cuddling them.

“All that's left to say from us we hope every animal enjoys their new homes and be spoilt rotten.”

Senior crown prosecutor Ashley Petchey said it was an “upsetting case”.

“The CPS will seek to prosecute those who cause suffering or fail to look after the needs of their animals when our legal test is met,” he added.

