Wayne Hearn has been warned he could be sent to prison after implying he might shoot his victim during the row in the Rovers Tye pub in Highwoods, Colchester.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the man, who was drinking with his cousin, had a “look of terror” on his face when Hearn flashed the gun at him.

Richard Kelly, prosecuting, said the semi-automatic air pistol bode a “striking resemblance to a real handgun”.

Hearn will be sentenced later this month after a report detailing if he is fit to undertake unpaid work is produced.

Mr Kelly said Hearn, a scaffolder, was in the Rovers Tye with his partner when the incident took place at 3.40pm on January 31 last year.

The court heard he approached the victim and his cousin to ask where the toilets were.

Minutes later, the duo went to use the toilet themselves and passed Hearn, of Oakmead Road, Point Clear, as he left the facilities.

“They made a perhaps unwise comment about the smell of the toilet which seemed to upset him,” said Mr Kelly.

“The defendant then came up to the table and threatened them, saying to never embarrass him in that way in front of his partner.

“He went to sit at the table before returning again making similar threats. He picked up a glass and raised it as if he was going to hit [the victim].”

Despite the victim’s profuse apologies, Hearn went outside to the pub car park before returning with what is now known to be an imitation firearm.

“It was at that point the defendant lifted up the left side of his jumper and he revealed a handgun which was tucked into his waistband,” continued Mr Kelly.

“The defendant just simply couldn’t let it go.”

"He also made a comment that if he saw [the victim] again that he would get one put in him.

"Plainly what he was implying is that [the victim] would get shot."

The mock firearm was later found during a police raid at an address in Plane View Close, Clacton.

Hearn, who admits possessing an imitation firearm, will be sentenced on March 24.

