King Charles III’s coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6, with a weekend of celebrations being planned across the nation.

Those planning events in Tendring can share details of community activities with the Gazette, the Standard and through the What’s On section on Tendring Council’s website, with events then appearing in the LoveTendring app.

To help event organisers the council has published guidance on topics such as road closures and street parties, and how to apply to hold events on council land.

Peter Harris, council chairman, said: “I was amazed at how energetically our communities celebrated the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and also our sombre and respectful mourning of her death.

“Now we have the opportunity to celebrate again as our new sovereign is crowned, and the monarch has asked that we particularly come together on Sunday, May 7, for the Community Big Lunch and recognise the contribution made by volunteers on the national bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

“I am sure some wonderful events are being planned, and we would love to hear details of them.”

Go to tendringdc.gov.uk/kings-coronation and also submit your events to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk and hms.news@newsquest.co.uk.