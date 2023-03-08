Walton Police Station was closed in 2015 as part of Essex Police’s plans to tray and save millions of pounds.

The site in Martello Road, Walton, has now been listed for £325,000 as a four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home by Sheen’s Estate Agents.

Passing Through - A look inside the hallway area at the old station (Image: Rightmove/Sheen's)

At the time of the closure, former Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh said: “Essex Police costs less per person in Essex every day than a pint of milk, making us a great value force but meaning that we’ve got no easy choices to make in terms of what to save.”

Sheen’s Estate Agency was approached by Essex Police last year about the acquisition of the property.

Meal Ready - The property's kitchen area (Image: Rightmove/Sheen's)

James Denyer, sales negotiator and valuer at Sheen’s, detailed the process of receiving the old station.

He said: “We received an email from police asking us offering the property as we are one of the established agencies in the Clacton, Frinton and Walton area.

Open Space - The old station's parking space has the potential to be turned into a garden space (Image: Rightmove/Sheen's)

“In terms of its marketing its competitively priced around the area, we’ve got window displays and booklets going because its such a unique situation”

Sheen’s decided not to carry out any renovative works at the property as its layout is already fit for use as a residential property.

Welcome - The old station's reception area gives the property an office space feel (Image: Rightmove/Sheen's)

The station did not have any cells, gas and electric was fitted properly which leads James to believe it was already a house before being turned into a police station.

James added: “There’s no hidden treasure or anything quirky like that, it was already set out like a normal house with the garden, off-road parking and other amenities.”

Renovation - The toilets can be turned into a fully fledged bathroom (Image: Rightmove/Sheen's)

The description on Rightmove states: “The property is being offered with no onward chain and has full planning permission to be converted for residential use.

“It has four bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms and a secure rear garden.

“The property is conveniently situated a quarter of a mile from Walton's High Street and within five hundred yards of the mainline railway station and seafront.

“It is in the valuers opinion that an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.”

To view the property visit bit.ly/3SREBJz.

To view the property visit bit.ly/3SREBJz.