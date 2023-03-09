District commander Chief Insp Ella Latham will be at the event at the station in Beatrice Road with her team to meet workers keeping the community safe.

The event will see police-themed activities for youngsters to take part in as well as demonstrations from specialist policing teams.

Chief Insp Latham said: “This event is about giving local people an insight into policing in Tendring and a chance to meet some of the people who are committed to keeping them safe

“Opportunities like this allow us to spend time with our communities and talk to them about the aspects of policing, which are of interest to them.

Setting - Clacton Police Station in Beatrice Road (Image: Essex Police)

“We can listen to community concerns too and discuss how we, or one of our partner organisations, work to resolve community issues.”

Policing teams will give an insight into their work and equipment used to solve crimes.

Essex Police will be joined by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard, RSPCA and the Safer Essex Roads Partnership.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11am to 2pm.