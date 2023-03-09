Frinton Chapel Preschool, which has been based at Frinton Gospel Chapel for more than 20 years, has written to parents revealing it will close on July 21.

The closure is due to the chapel's plans to carry out "substantial" building works.

The school said the works mean that a new base is required, but it has so far failed to find one.

Sophie, a parent of a child at the school, said: “We hope to spread the message and possibly reach someone who is able to help locate another venue to be able to accommodate the preschool.

“Frinton Chapel Preschool has been part of Frinton community for more than 20 years.

“I feel utterly gutted for not only the staff, the current children who attend but also the future children that would have attended.”

The move means younger children at the preschool and those who were looking to start in September will have to look for new schools.

Frinton Chapel Preschool is a not-for-profit charity that relies on community support to provide its usual care and services.

Another parent said they have been left concerned after struggling to find places in other preschools.

“I have contacted three local nurseries, one of which is at full capacity until next September," they said.

“The other advised me that they only have availability for morning sessions which is not ideal for working parents.

“One nursery does have availability this September, but I doubt they will have enough space for the 36 children that currently attend Frinton Chapel School.”

The school has promised parents it will continue supporting pupils until its last day of operation in July.

Now, parents are calling on landlords, groups and residents to support the school in its search for a new premises.

The parent added: “We would like the local authorities to step in and help save this preschool that has been an important and valuable presence in the town for so long.”

Frinton Chapel Preschool was approached by the Gazette, but declined to comment.