The cast and crew will be transporting audiences back to the 1940s, evoking heartache and joy as they perform Noel Coward’s timeless love story Brief Encounter from March 9 to 11.

Director David Thompson said: “This is an imaginative, inventive and exciting adaptation of a classic tale.

"You meet Laura Jesson, a respectable wife and Alec Harvey, an idealistic doctor, who through a chance encounter in a station tea room, fall passionately in love.

"But their love is doomed to never find fulfillment."

The three love stories are played out against the backdrop of a train station tearoom and platform, with glimpses into the home life of Laura and her husband, Frank, against the forbidden love of Laura and Dr Harvey.

Director David’s granddaughter, Isla will be making her debut on stage as the daughter of Laura Jesson.

And playing opposite Isla as Laura’s son, is James Braithwaite, also a newcomer to am dram.

Both James and his real-life mum Kate Braithwaite will appear in this production as Kate takes on the role of the formidable Myrtle.

