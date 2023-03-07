Courtney Bowers was found to have committed misconduct during the incident at a private address in August 2021.

An Essex Police gross misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on February 15.

The panel, chaired by Independent Legally Qualified Chairman, Andrew Hearn, found the allegations against PC Bowers were not proven at gross misconduct level.

Allegation - the misconduct allegation was proven (Image: Newsquest)

Instead, it was proven as misconduct and she had breached standards of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

PC Bowers was given a written warning by police bosses.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “We have a robust disciplinary process for anyone employed by Essex Police who falls far below the high standards we expect.

“Respect for others is a cornerstone of our force’s foundation and behaviour of this kind is not acceptable, whether officers are on duty or off duty.

“We will continue to encourage all our officers, staff and volunteers to consider how they treat each other and the public and challenge inappropriate behaviour.”