A series of projects to bolster community safety will get underway soon after Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst awarded £317,000 to Tendring Council from the Safer Streets Fund

Tendring Council is also putting £82,000 towards the initiative, which will see 29 new CCTV cameras installed and existing ones upgraded, along with an improved Control Centre and increased monitoring, including a direct radio link with Essex Police.

Lighting will also be improved in key areas, particularly around the town’s seafront gardens and shelters.

Tendring Community Safety Partnership will also carry out community engagement projects, including working with pubs and clubs on the Ask for Angela scheme, and days and nights of action focusing on personal safety and tackling violence against women and girls.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council's cabinet member for partnerships, said the funding would have a huge impact on Clacton.

“These initiatives will improve safety for people living, working in or visiting Clacton town centre, whether by reducing actual crime or making people feel safer while there,” she said.

“I am pleased that this will in particular help women to be safer and more confident, and my thanks go to the commissioner for awarding this significant grant and supporting this work.”

Mr Hirst said: “Only by working in partnership can we make our town centres and communities places that everyone, especially women and girls, can feel safe in day and night.

“Safer Streets Fund projects really will make a difference.

"They will make areas more inviting and encourage residents to reclaim the public space, giving criminal activity no place to thrive and preventing crime from happening.”

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member with responsibility for CCTV, added: “While our existing CCTV works well this is a great opportunity to expand our coverage to match crime hotspots and not only hopefully deter crime, but with our increased control room coverage we can better support our colleagues at Essex Police in bringing wrongdoers to justice.”