Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership and train operator Greater Anglia teamed up with the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service to provide a the special treat for needy families.

The special train travelled from Walton to Colchester town with 50 adults and children on board.

Entertainment was provided on board by a magician, funded by the Path to Prosperity Project, goodie bags were given out and the group enjoyed refreshments and crafts at Community 360’s One Colchester Community Hub on arrival.

Jayne Sumner, the community rail partnership’s engagement manager, said: “We were really happy to work with the Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service to facilitate a day out for families in Essex to help improve social inclusion in our community and promote the ease and value of rail travel for a fun family day out.”

Vicky Beales, community engagement worker for the wellbeing service, added: “It was great to work in partnership with the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership to be able to provide a fun family day out.

“This day out allowed families to travel to a different area of the county and explore the free museums and facilities on offer.”