The Forget Me Not group has been formed as a collaboration between Walton Community Centre and Access Dignity Care.

The group will host café nights every Friday from 2pm to 4pm at Waltom Community Centre with trained and DBS-checked care workers on hand from Access Dignity Care.

Karlie McGregor, owner of Access Dignity Care, wanted to give something back to the community after running a care company for the past decade.

She said: “This is the tenth anniversary year for Access Dignity Care and it felt like the perfect time to join forces with some great local people and resources to put this together.

“There are so many people living with, or caring for those with dementia in our community, and there is no need to book a safe place to come and socialise, share experiences and engage in a variety of activities and we hope that we can achieve this here.”

On the last Friday of the month, the Forget me not Choir will have sessions led by Lisa Jayne Strong and will focus on memorable songs.

The group starts on Friday, March 10, for more information call Access Dignity Care on 01255 852882 or email info@accessdignitycare.co.uk.