Simon Robdrup, 35, drove a BMW at 60mph in Greenstead Road which is a 30mph limit.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the dangerous offence took place in broad daylight shortly after 3pm on March 28 last year.

Robdrup, of London Road, Clacton, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates.

He has been handed six points on his driving licence and ordered to pay £617 in a fine, surcharge and costs.