Acting on information from the public, carried out three warrants at addresses in Nayland Drive, Clacton in the morning of Monday, March 6.

Three people have since been interviewed and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.”

“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Alternatively, you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through crimestoppers-uk.org.”