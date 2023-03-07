Architecture firm Haworth Tompkins will lead a team of domestic and international architects after winning a design competition this month.

The major international competition for the development, on the Colchester and Tendring border has seen winners chosen by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group.

Joanna Sutherland, director of Haworth Tompkins, said: “We are thrilled to be selected to masterplan the Tendring and Colchester Border Garden Community.

“The masterplan offers an opportunity for us to synthesise many strands of work we are passionate about – thinking about how we will live, collaborate, exchange and work with respect and understanding for our natural environment.”

Consultant teams were last autumn invited to enter the developer’s design competition to create an outstanding masterplan for the North Essex project, which aims to be the most sustainable and inclusive new community in the UK.

The Haworth Tompkins-led team will comprise Swedish planners Kjellander Sjöberg, landscape design practice Periscope, architecture firm Grounded Practice, engineering and sustainability experts Arup and regenerative design specialist Exploration Architecture.

Latimer will work with the team to prepare a detailed masterplan for the site in advance of an outline planning application for the new garden city to be submitted next year.