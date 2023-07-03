Our live feed has now finished.
- King Charles III is set to visit Colchester today to mark its new-found city status 👑
- He will visit Colchester Castle, before unveiling the name of Colchester Zoo’s latest addition – a baby rhino 🦏
- Joined by Queen Consort and wife Camilla, the King will be greeted at the castle by a Guard of Honour and the city’s British Army Band 🥁
