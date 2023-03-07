Pallet Plus, which operates from the Crossways Centre in Frating Road, Great Bromley, wants to demolish the buildings at the front of its site, build a new loading bay and surface an extension to the yard.

Villagers previously launched a campaign group to fight a previous iteration of the plans following fears over the use of extra HGVs in the rural area and concerns over the loss of agricultural land.

A decision over the application was put on hold for further talks over highways safety following a meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee in December 2021.

Planning officers had recommended the original blueprints for refusal, but the updated plans, which will go before the planning committee on Tuesday, March 14, have now been recommended for approval.

A report said plans for a warehouse extension no longer form part of the planning application.

It added that the plans would still “harm the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring dwellings” and that there “will also be a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area” and a “loss of agricultural land”.

But it added that there will be benefits to the local and wider economy, to the storage and distribution sector and all its respective customers.

It added: “In particular, the scheme, if approved, will result in a local business continuing to operate on and from an extended site, and staying in the district of Tendring, with resultant direct and indirect job retention and creation stemming from this.”

It added that concerns in respect of highway safety have now been “fully addressed subject to conditions and further highways improvement", which will include waiting and parking restrictions in Frating Road.

John Bartington, chairman of the Residents Against Commercial Expansion (Race) campaign group, said relocation is the only option because no site access measures can make the “narrow, winding” road suitable for HGVs.

“Until relocated, Pallet Plus will remain the wrong business in the wrong location for the wrong reason,” he said.