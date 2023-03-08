Essex Police were called to Oxford Crescent, in Clacton, at about 9.55pm on March 4 after receiving reports of a disturbance.

According to the force, officers were made aware of an incident involving a takeaway deliver driver who had made threats and shouted abuse at a woman in her 40s.

Shocking video footage of the exchange, which appears to start after an initial dispute, has now been published online and seen by the Gazette.

In the three-minute clip a raging man, believed to be the delivery driver, is seen walking to a home at which he is understood to have dropped off a bag of food.

Over the next minute he aggressively confronts a woman before launching a sweary tirade, at one point shouting how he knows where she lives in a threatening manner.

Shortly after getting back into his car, a woman is seen walking towards his vehicle with a bag of takeaway food which the Gazette believes was sent to the wrong home.

After a further argument between the pair the woman chucks the bag at his car as he drives off, before the man stops, grabs the bag and violently throws it at her home.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101 or make an anonymous report to charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/39548/23.”