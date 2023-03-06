A SCHOOL has closed some of its classrooms today due to ‘significant flooding’ in its Key Stage One area.
White Hall Academy in Clacton has announced the classrooms are unfit for use resulting in Year One and Year Two pupils not attending.
The school received information from its cleaners and informed parents of the move to remote learning.
Ellie Eames, deputy headteacher at White Hall Academy, said: “Please do not send children in Mrs Stanhope, Miss Bland, Mrs Grantnerova, Miss Smith (Y1), Mr Cook and Mrs Peacock’s class into school.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and will keep you updated throughout the day through ClassDojo.”
