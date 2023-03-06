RESIDENTS from Tendring are invited to join a short celebration of Commonwealth Day.
The Commonwealth flag will be hoisted during a short ceremony on Monday, March 13, at 9.50am outside Clacton Town Hall in Station Road.
Tendring’s flag will be one of hundreds flown in more than 40 Commonwealth nations around the world on the day.
A specially written affirmation will be read out by Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris.
“People are welcome to join with us to commemorate this special day, alongside people from around the globe,” he said.
