Carnarvon House, in Carnarvon Road, is being torn down as part of a redevelopment project for the area.

The building, owned by Tendring Council but most recently used by the NHS, was surplus to both organisation’s needs – and demolition began in January.

The final piece of the structure is being demolished this week.

Demolition taking place at Carnarvon House (Image: TDC)

An estimated 90 per cent of materials from within the building, along with concrete from demolition, will be recycled by the contractors.

Carlo Guglielmi, the council's deputy leader, said: “Carnarvon House had served its purpose, and was not an attractive building, so seeing it being torn down as part of exciting, multi-million pound future plans for Clacton, is very welcomed.

“My thanks go to our contractors for their endeavours in demolishing this large building while causing minimal disruption, and I can’t wait to see the finished, cleared site.”

The council received a government grant of £420,000 from phase two of the Brownfield Land Release Fund to pay for re-development of the site.

Longer-term the site is part of development which formed a successful bid for almost £20million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, to create a new library and learning space and 28 homes.