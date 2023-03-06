DEMOLITION work on a former office building in Clacton town centre is now progressing at pace.
Carnarvon House, in Carnarvon Road, is being torn down as part of a redevelopment project for the area.
The building, owned by Tendring Council but most recently used by the NHS, was surplus to both organisation’s needs – and demolition began in January.
The final piece of the structure is being demolished this week.
An estimated 90 per cent of materials from within the building, along with concrete from demolition, will be recycled by the contractors.
Carlo Guglielmi, the council's deputy leader, said: “Carnarvon House had served its purpose, and was not an attractive building, so seeing it being torn down as part of exciting, multi-million pound future plans for Clacton, is very welcomed.
“My thanks go to our contractors for their endeavours in demolishing this large building while causing minimal disruption, and I can’t wait to see the finished, cleared site.”
The council received a government grant of £420,000 from phase two of the Brownfield Land Release Fund to pay for re-development of the site.
Longer-term the site is part of development which formed a successful bid for almost £20million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, to create a new library and learning space and 28 homes.
