The annual celebration of all things literary aims to promote the written word as the charity aims to give every child and young person their own book.

This year, the global event saw a range of book-based activities taking place.

Adorable - Tots at Letterbox Day Nursery in Walton celebrated World Book Day (Image: Letterbox Day Nursery)

Karen Warbis, learning mentor at Oakwoods Infant and Nursery School in Clacton, said: “It was great to see all the children dressed up for World Book Day as their favourite book character.

“Everyone made a great effort and were so enthusiastic. Many thanks go to all the parents for their help.”

Fantasy - Princesses, wizards and heroes showed up at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, Clacton. (Image: Oakwood Infant and Nursery School)

Charley Minter, vice principal at Raven’s Academy in Clacton, added: “World Book Day was a fantastic day for children to dress up, share stories and explore different books throughout the day.

“Reading is so important to us at Ravens Academy because let's remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.”

Cute - Donaldson Class at Spring Meadow Primary school embraced the force and celebrated their favourite Disney characters. (Image: Spring Meadow Primary School)

Clacton WHSmith hosted events in store on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Gangsta Granny was in store to host a story time reading with British Sign Language, with book tokens and gifts given to each child.

All Smiles - A selection of characters on display in Ravens Academy, Clacton. (Image: Ravens Academy)

Last year, was the first time WHSmith in Clacton invited nurseries in the area to come in store for storytime events and the shop has built on its success.

The shop is also among the participating retailers for World Book Day’s £1 book tokens allowing youngsters to pick up books for a cut price.

Dressed Up - Heroes come in all forms as shown by Spring Meadow's nursery class (Image: Spring Meadow Primary School)

The redemption period for the initiative runs until March 26.

World Book Day celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and the charity is pleased children are taking up more books.

Variety - A colourful selection of costumes at Ravens Academy in Clacton (Image: Ravens Academy)

A spokesman for the charity said: “Our mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

“We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.”