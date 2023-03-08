WITCHES and wizards, Dr Seuss and Fireman Sam were among a cast of thousands as schools celebrated World Book Day.
The annual celebration of all things literary aims to promote the written word as the charity aims to give every child and young person their own book.
This year, the global event saw a range of book-based activities taking place.
Karen Warbis, learning mentor at Oakwoods Infant and Nursery School in Clacton, said: “It was great to see all the children dressed up for World Book Day as their favourite book character.
“Everyone made a great effort and were so enthusiastic. Many thanks go to all the parents for their help.”
Charley Minter, vice principal at Raven’s Academy in Clacton, added: “World Book Day was a fantastic day for children to dress up, share stories and explore different books throughout the day.
“Reading is so important to us at Ravens Academy because let's remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.”
Clacton WHSmith hosted events in store on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Gangsta Granny was in store to host a story time reading with British Sign Language, with book tokens and gifts given to each child.
Last year, was the first time WHSmith in Clacton invited nurseries in the area to come in store for storytime events and the shop has built on its success.
The shop is also among the participating retailers for World Book Day’s £1 book tokens allowing youngsters to pick up books for a cut price.
The redemption period for the initiative runs until March 26.
World Book Day celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and the charity is pleased children are taking up more books.
A spokesman for the charity said: “Our mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.
“We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.”
