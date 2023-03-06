A SNOW and ice weather warning has been put in place across Essex with residents warned roads and railways are likely to be affected.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place, running from tonight through Tuesday morning, with ice and some snow predicted to “lead to difficult travel conditions in places”.
The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.
What to expect:
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023
Snow and ice across much of Wales and parts of central, southern and eastern England
Monday 2100 – Tuesday 1000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/duHzAzjFBR
The Met Office has issued five tips for staying safe when travelling in the snow.
The Met Office warned snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.
It is urging drivers to follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:
- Plan your route
- Check for delays and road closures
- Leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off
- Check wipers, tyres and screenwash
- Pack essentials in your car
- Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack
