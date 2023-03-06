The detached property in St Johns Road is among 138 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Paveys, the bungalow is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends later this month.

Director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This two-bedroom bungalow sitting on a rectangular plot needs some modernisation and improvement.

“We consider that the property may offer potential for redevelopment or extension, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The bungalow is conveniently placed for access to the A133, supermarkets, Clacton Shopping Village and schools, as well as Clacton town centre Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the second of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, March 22.

For more information about the auction and the property, go to cliveemson.co.uk.