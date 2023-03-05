According to weather experts at WxCharts, snow could be set to arrive in Essex next week, specifically on Tuesday, March 7.

Heavier snow will hit parts of northern England before blowing down to the Essex area.

According to the charts, snow could hit Essex on the later hours of Tuesday morning.

Snow could hit Essex next Tuesday, March 7 (Image: wxcharts)

Snow will be hitting various parts of the county, with anywhere from 0.2 to 1cm of snow and expected temperatures of around 0 to 3C.

The Met Office is also showing chances of snow, with a 60 per cent chance showing in Hadleigh and other parts of Essex at about 9am on Tuesday.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued with the focus of initial snow showers in northern and eastern areas of the UK.

Essex residents enjoyed some snow back in December, during a cold snap across the county.

A Met Office yellow warning was put in place, with south Essex the first to be hit with the wintery weather.

Totals of 2-5cm of snow was seen in parts of the county, with some parts seeing an excess of 10cm in a few spots.

All flights were suspended at Stansted Airport as roads, as well as train services being disrupted as well.