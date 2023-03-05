Green Lane, in Boxted, will be shutting from its junction with Boxted Church Road in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 30 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while branch cutting & cable pulling works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

Elsewhere, in Colchester, three roads will see the introduction of restrictions.

On March 16, Eastwood Drive will close from its junction with Craven Drive to its junction with Highwoods Approach.

The closure will last for three days while duct laying works are undertaken by Virgin Media.

A temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction is set to be introduced in East Bay from its most southeasterly point of East Bay in a northwesterly direction.

The restriction is also scheduled to commence on March 16.

It will last for nine days while investigation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Lastly, North Hill in Colchester will see a trio of temporary introductions from its junction with Middleborough to its junction with the High Street (northbound only).

These will be a 30mph speed limit, a ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction on both sides of the carriageway and the closure of the right hand lane from Crouch Street West, Colchester, into Rawstorn Road.

The works being undertaken will take place within an 18-month period from March 9, with exact dates will be specified on one.network.

In Maldon, two roads are set for closure.

Firstly, Cut A Thwart Lane is set to shut from a point north east of the junction with Manor Road in an easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 13 for just two days while frame and cover renewal works are undertaken by Openreach.

Following this, just under two weeks later, Fambridge Road will be closing from its junction with Spital Road in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 26 for eight days while excavation works are undertaken by Swish Fibre Ltd.

Across mid Essex, various roads are going to be closing for drivers.

A trio of roads are all set for five day road closures.

On March 16, Purcell Road, in Witham, will shut from its junction with Bantock Way in a southerly direction.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while investigation and repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Following this, on March 31, Crabb’s Hill, in Hatfield Peverel, will close from a point south west of its junction with Sportsmans Lane in a south westerly direction.

This closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while premis point installation works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Lastly, of Colne Valley Close, in Halstead, will shut from its junction with Adams Court in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 3 and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while maintenance works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.